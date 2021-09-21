Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $4.3bn were announced in North America in August 2021, led by $1.6bn venture financing of Databricks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 42.2% over the previous month of $3.03bn and a rise of 85.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.32bn.

North America held a 72.19% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $5.97bn in August 2021. With a 71.52% share and deals worth $4.27bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 88 deals during August 2021, marking a decrease of 15.38% over the previous month and a drop of 4.35% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 85 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 61.3% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $2.64bn, against the overall value of $4.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital,Andreessen Horowitz,Baillie Gifford Life,BlackRock,BNY Mellon funds,ClearBridge Investments,Coatue Management,Counterpoint Global,Discovery Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments,Franklin Resources,Gaingels,General Insuranceof India,Geodesic Capital,Green Bay Ventures,Greenoaks Partners,Insight Partners,New Enterprise Associates,Octahedron Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Services,The House Fund,Tiger Global Management,UC Investments and Whale Rock Capital Management $1.6bn venture financing deal with Databricks

2) The $400m venture financing of Dataiku by Battery Ventures,CapitalG Management Co,Dawn Capital,Eurazeo,FirstMark Capital,ICONIQ Growth,Insight Partners,Lightrock Power,Olivier Pomel,Snowflake Ventures and Tiger Global Management

3) Battery Ventures,Bond Gifting,Coatue,CRV,Girish Mathrubootham,Gokul Rajaram,Insight Partners and Nexus Venture Partners $225m venture financing deal with Postman

4) The $210m venture financing of Shield AI by Andreessen Horowitz,Breyer Capital,Disruptive Technology Advisers,Point72 Ventures and Top Tier Capital Partners

5) 8VC,Bjarke Ingels Group,Bond Capital Management,Citigroup,Crosstimbers Ventures,Ensemble Hotel Partners,Fifth Wall Ventures Management,LenX,Moderne Ventures,Norwest Venture Partners and Oakhouse Partners $207m venture financing deal with ICON Technology

