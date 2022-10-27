Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $447.8m in Asia-Pacific in September 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $447.8m were announced in Asia-Pacific in September 2022, led by $150m venture financing of RoboSense, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 55.2% over the previous month of $1bn and a drop of 60.01% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.12bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 21.03% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $2.13bn in September 2022. With an 11.42% share and deals worth $243.22m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 64 deals during September 2022, marking a decrease of 1.54% over the previous month and a drop of 18.99% over the 12-month average. China recorded 26 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 54.8% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $245.43m, against the overall value of $447.8m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Structural Reform Fund and Mirae Asset Securities’s $150m venture financing deal with RoboSense

2) The $30m venture financing of Aerodyne Systems Sdn by Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) and Petronas Ventures

3) Arkam Ventures, Gaja Capital Partners, Kalaari Capital, Stellaris Venture Partners India I and Vertex VenturesAsia & India’s $26m venture financing deal with Signzy Technologies

4) The $25m venture financing of Seoul Robotics by Access Ventures, Artesian Venture Partners, Future Play, KB Investment, Korean Development Bank and Noh & Partners

5) Jinshajiang United Capital’s $14.43m venture financing deal with Ganzhou Good Friends Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.