The $400m venture financing of Olive AI was the technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $5bn were announced globally in July 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29.7% over the previous month of $7.08bn and a rise of 23.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.04bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.02bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.88bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in July 2021 was the US with 89 deals, followed by the China with 47 and Republic of Korea (South Korea) with 17.

In 2021, as of July, technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $37.29bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 152.1% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 26.6% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.32bn, against the overall value of $5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Olive AI $400m venture financing deal with The Advancement Initiative and Vista Equity Partners

2) The $300m venture financing of DataRobot by Altimeter Capital Management,Counterpoint Global,Franklin Resources,ServiceNow Ventures,Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management

3) AnyVision Interactive Technologies $235m venture financing deal with Eldridge Industries and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

4) The $153m venture financing of Quantexa by ABN AMRO Ventures,AlbionVC,British Patient Capital,Dawn Capital,Evolution Equity Partners,HSBC and Warburg Pincus

5) The Not $235m venture financing deal with Bezos Expeditions,DFJ Growth Fund,EHI,Future Positive Capital,Kaszek Ventures,L Catterton,Lewis Hamilton,Questlove,Roger Federer,Tiger Global and ZOMA Lab

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.