The $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics was the technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $6.6bn were announced globally in June 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 71.3% over the previous month of $3.87bn and a rise of 82.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.64bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.23bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.79bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in June 2021 was the US with 94 deals, followed by the China with 35 and the UK with 15.

In 2021, as of June, technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $31.79bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 143.4% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 37.2% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $2.47bn, against the overall value of $6.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JD.com.Fang and Shanghai Weihao Chuangxin Investment Management’s $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $300m venture financing of Easy Education by BDC Capital, Blue Cloud Ventures, Fidelity Management & Research, Garage Capital, Harmonic Growth Partners, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board and Teachers Innovation Platform

3) Coatue Management, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital and Tiger Global Management’ $250m venture financing of Gong I.O

4) The $220m venture financing of Eightfold by Capital One Ventures, Foundation Capital, General Catalyst Partners, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Management Company and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

5) Acrew Capital, Lightspeed Management Company, Norwest Venture Partners XII and Owl Rock Capital Partners’ venture financing of Exabeam for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.