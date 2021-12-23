The $500m venture financing of Momenta.ai was the technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $6bn were announced globally in November 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 22.3% over the previous month of $4.89bn and a rise of 11.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.38bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.3bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.17bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in November 2021 was the US with 82 deals, followed by the China with 35 and Israel with 13.

In 2021, as of November, technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $61.86bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 160.7% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 29.5% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.76bn, against the overall value of $6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bosch Rexroth,Cathay Capital (China),General Motors,GGV Jiyuan Capital,IDG Capital,Mercedes-Benz Vans,SAIC Motor,Shunwei Capital Partners,Temasek Holdings (Private),Tencent Holdings,Toyota Motor and YF Capital $500m venture financing deal with Momenta.ai

2) The $450m venture financing of Socure by Accel,Bain Capital,Commerce Ventures Management,Scale Venture Partners,Sorenson Capital Partners,T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management

3) Bohai Zhongsheng,CCB International Holdings,China Merchants Securities,Qianhai FOF,Shanghai guosheng (group) and Source Code Capital $313m venture financing deal with Moore Threads

4) The $250m venture financing of Cerebras Systems by Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG),Alpha Wave Ventures and Chimera Partners

5) 40 North Management,Disruptive AI Venture Capital,More Capital SAL,Samsung NEXT Ventures,Sapphire Ventures,TCP Capital,Third Point Ventures and Vertex Growth Fund $250m venture financing deal with Verbit Software

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.