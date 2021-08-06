Led by $676m venture financing of SambaNova Systems, total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $9.5bn were announced in North America in Q2 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 17.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 109.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $4.52bn.

North America held a 55.20% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $17.12bn in Q2 2021. With a 49.88% share and deals worth $8.54bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, North America recorded 290 artificial intelligence deals during Q2 2021, marking a decrease of 0.68% over the previous quarter and a rise of 17.53% over the last four-quarter average. The US recorded 270 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 21.7% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $2.05bn, against the overall value of $9.5bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock, GIC, GV Management Co, Intel Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Temasek Holdings (Private), Walden International and WRVI Capital’s $676m venture financing of SambaNova Systems

2) The $450m venture financing of Anduril Industries by 8VC , Andreessen Horowitz, D1 Capital Partners, Elad Gil, Founders Fund, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital and Valor Equity Partners

3) Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners, Founders Fund, Greenoaks Capital Management, Index Ventures (US), Tiger Global Management, Wellington ManagementLLP and Y Combinator Management’s $325m venture financing of Scale AI

4) The $300m venture financing of Groq by Addition, Boardman Bay Capital Management, D1 Capital Partners, Firebolt Ventures, GCM Grosvenor, General Global Capital, Infinitum Partners, TDK Ventures, The Spruce House Partnership, Tiger Global Management, Tru Arrow Partners, XN – US and XTX Ventures

5) BDC Capital, Blue Cloud Ventures, Fidelity Management & Research, Garage Capital, Harmonic Growth Partners, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board and Teachers Innovation Platform’s venture financing of Easy Education for $300m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.