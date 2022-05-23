Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $913.7m in Asia-Pacific in April 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $913.7m were announced in Asia-Pacific in April 2022, led by $110m venture financing of Mofa (Shanghai) Information Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29.2% over the previous month of $1.29bn and a drop of 37% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.45bn.

Asia-Pacific held an 18.68% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $4.89bn in April 2022. With an 11.40% share and deals worth $557.51m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 83 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 21.70% over the previous month and a rise of 2.47% over the 12-month average. China recorded 36 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 43.2% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $395m, against the overall value of $913.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Index Ventures,Northern Lights Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $110m venture financing deal with Mofa (Shanghai) Information Technology

2) The $100m venture financing of Hangzhou Fork Intelligent Technology by GGV Jiyuan Capital,GL Ventures and Goldman SachsLLC

3) Hopu Investment Management,Lightspeed China Partners,Lightspeed Venture Partners IX,VMS Group and Youshan Capital $70m venture financing deal with Beijing Laiye Technology

4) The $65m venture financing of Trusting Social by The SherpaLimited

5) Agora,CCB Trust and GGV Capital $50m venture financing deal with Cocos Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

