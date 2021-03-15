Total technology industry big data deals worth $10.04bn were announced globally for February 2021, with the $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 7.4% over the previous month of $9.35bn and a drop of 39.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $16.61bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a rise of 2.37% with 173 deals in February 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 169 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with big data deals worth $5.39bn in February 2021.

technology industry big data deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 75.05% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $7.53bn, against the overall value of $10.04bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group

2) The $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect by Match Group

3) Alkeon Capital, Amazon Web Services, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, CapitalG Management Co, Coatue Management, Discovery Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Founders Circle Capital, Franklin Resources, Geodesic, GIC, Green Bay Ventures, Greenoaks Capital Management, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Octahedron Capital Management, Salesforce Ventures, T. Rowe Price Group, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $1bn venture financing of Databricks

4) The $1bn acquisition deal of Adjust by AppLovin

5) Cision’s acquisition deal with Runtime Collective for $450m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.