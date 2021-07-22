Total technology industry big data deals worth $23bn were announced globally for June 2021, with the $10bn private equity deal with QTS Realty Trust being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 55.5% over the previous month of $51.73bn and a rise of 7.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $21.42bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.98% with 169 deals in June 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 176 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $18.2bn in June 2021.

technology industry big data deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 86.8% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $19.99bn, against the overall value of $23bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and The Blackstone Group’s $10bn private equity deal with QTS Realty Trust

2) The $5.49bn private equity deal with Cloudera by Dubilier & Rice, Clayton and KKRInc

3) Altice UK $3.11bn acquisition of 12.1% stake in BT Group

4) The $1bn venture financing deal of Celonis by Arena Holdings, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton Investments, Splunk Ventures and T Rowe Price Associates

5) American Express Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Citi Ventures, Mouro Capital and TCV’s venture financing deal with Trulioo for $394m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.