Total technology industry big data deals worth $34.4bn were announced globally for April 2021, with the $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 14.8% over the previous month of $29.98bn and a rise of 89.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $18.16bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a drop of 8.47% with 162 deals in April 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 177 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with big data deals worth $22.1bn in April 2021.

technology industry big data deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 89.1% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $30.66bn, against the overall value of $34.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba

2) The $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder by Panasonic

3) GI Partners’ $1.1bn private equity deal with ORBCOMM

4) The $880m merger deal of Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization and TWC Tech Holdings II

5) BlackRock, GIC, GV Management Co, Intel Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Temasek Holdings (Private), Walden International and WRVI Capital’s venture financing deal with SambaNova Systems for $676m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.