Total technology industry big data deals worth $8.71bn were announced globally for January 2021, with the $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 141.9% over the previous month of $3.6bn and a drop of 49.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $17.28bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a rise of 1.20% with 169 deals in January 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 167 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $7.39bn in January 2021.

technology industry big data deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 64.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $5.62bn, against the overall value of $8.71bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications

2) The $464.3m private equity deal with LLC Data Storage Centre by VTB Bank

3) The $350m acquisition of Crescent Acquisition and LiveVox

4) The $160m merger deal of Cockroach Labs by Altimeter Capital Management, Benchmark Capital, Bond Capital Management, FirstMark Capital, Greenoaks Capital Management, GV Management Co, Index Ventures (US), Lone Pine Capital and Tiger Global Management

5) Sixth Street Growth’s venture financing deal with BloomReach for $150m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.