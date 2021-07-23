Total technology industry big data M&A deals worth $3.3bn were announced globally in June 2021, led by Altice UK $3.11bn acquisition of 12.1% stake in BT Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 93.4% over the previous month of $49.46bn and a drop of 79.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $16.05bn.

Comparing big data M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.11bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.11bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of big data M&A deals activity in June 2021 was the US with 22 deals, followed by the UK with three and Australia with two.

In 2021, as of June, technology big data M&A deals worth $82.55bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 276.9% year on year.

technology industry big data M&A deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five three data M&A deals accounted for 98.7% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top three technology big data M&A deals stood at $3.26bn, against the overall value of $3.3bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry big data M&A deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altice UK $3.11bn acquisition of 12.1% stake in BT Group

2) The $86m acquisition of Infor by ASGN

3) SBI Financial Services’ $68.74m acquisition of 31.29% stake in ALBERT.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.