Total technology industry big data M&A deals worth $49.5bn were announced globally in May 2021, led by Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 567.3% over the previous month of $7.41bn and a rise of 307% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $12.15bn.

Comparing big data M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $49bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $49bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of big data M&A deals activity in May 2021 was the US with 25 deals, followed by the UK with six and China with three.

In 2021, as of May, technology big data M&A deals worth $79.27bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 357.5% year on year.

technology industry big data M&A deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five big data M&A deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data M&A deals stood at $49.22bn, against the overall value of $49.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data M&A deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media

2) The $5.3bn acquisition of ProQuest by Clarivate

3) Switch’s $420m acquisition of Data Foundry

4) The $300m acquisition of Prospera Technologies by Valmont Industries

5) Genius Sports Group’s acquisition of Second Spectrum for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.