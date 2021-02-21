Total technology industry big data M&A deals worth $5.53bn were announced globally in January 2021, led by Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 685.5% over the previous month of $704.01m and a drop of 53.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $11.97bn.

Comparing big data M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.94bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.93bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of big data M&A deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 30 deals, followed by the India with four and China with three.

In 2021, as of January, technology big data M&A deals worth $5.53bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 50.4% year on year.

technology industry big data M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five big data M&A deals accounted for 99.3% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data M&A deals stood at $5.49bn, against the overall value of $5.53bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications

2) The $464.3m acquisition of LLC Data Storage Centre by VTB Bank

3) The $350m merger of Crescent Acquisition and LiveVox

4) The $98.22m acquisition of Evros Technology Group by Eir Group

5) LG Electronics’ acquisition of Alphonso for $80m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.