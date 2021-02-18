Total technology industry big data Venture Financing deals worth $1.09bn were announced in the US in January 2021, led by $160m Venture Financing of Cockroach Labs, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 42.6% over the previous month of $764.39m and a rise of 73.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $627.81m.

The US held a 66.46% share of the global technology industry big data Venture Financing deal value that totalled $1.64bn in January 2021.

In terms of big data Venture Financing deal activity, the US recorded 37 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 11.90% over the previous month and a drop of 5.13% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry big data Venture Financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data Venture Financing deals accounted for 56.2% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data Venture Financing deals stood at $612m, against the overall value of $1.09bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data Venture Financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Benchmark Capital, Bond Capital Management, FirstMark Capital, Greenoaks Capital Management, GV Management Co, Index Ventures (US), Lone Pine Capital and Tiger Global Management’s $160m venture financing of Cockroach Labs

2) The $135m venture financing of Dremio by Cisco Investments, Insight Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Sapphire Ventures

3) 14W Venture Partners, BoxGroup, GGV Capital, Kaiser Permanente pension fund, LTS Investments, Marcy Venture Partners, Max-Ventures, PICO Venture Partners, Primary Venture Partners and Valor Equity Partners’ $132m venture financing of Kang Health

4) The $100m venture financing of Starburst Data by Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management, Index Ventures (US) and Salesforce Ventures

5) Africa Internet Ventures, Data Collective Venture Capital, Dick Parsons, GGV Capital, Intel Capital, Rethink Food NYC and Schusterman Family Investments’ venture financing of Gro Intelligence for $85m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.