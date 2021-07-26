Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $1.2bn were announced in Europe in June 2021, led by $1bn venture financing of Celonis, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 79% over the previous month of $659.38m and a rise of 545.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $182.9m.

Europe held a 28.03% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $4.21bn in June 2021. With a 24.23% share and deals worth $1.02bn, Germany was the top country in Europe’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 24 deals during June 2021, marking a decrease of 4.00% over the previous month and a rise of 20.00% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded eight deals during the month.

Europe technology industry big data venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 92.6% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $1.09bn, against the overall value of $1.18bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arena Holdings, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton Investments, Splunk Ventures and T Rowe Price Associates’ $1bn venture financing of Celonis

2) The $30m venture financing of eStoreMedia sp z o o by Digitalplus and Kennet Partners

3) Creandum, Investinor and Lugard Road Capital’s $28.5m venture financing of Xeneta

4) The $19.68m venture financing of SWonderflow by Italia 500, Jan Bennink, Klass Capital and P101 SGR

5) Concentric Team, Investinor, Melesio Capital , Sanden and SNO Ventures’ venture financing of Memory for $13.8m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.