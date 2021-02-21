The $160m venture financing of Cockroach Labs was the technology industry’s top big data venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.64bn were announced globally in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 31.7% over the previous month of $2.4bn and a rise of 25.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.31bn.

Comparing big data venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.09bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.09bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry big data venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data venture financing deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 37 deals, followed by the China with 28 and Republic of Korea (South Korea) with five.

In 2021, as of January, technology big data venture financing deals worth $1.64bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 32.1% year on year.

technology industry big data venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 38.9% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $637m, against the overall value of $1.64bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Benchmark Capital, Bond Capital Management, FirstMark Capital, Greenoaks Capital Management, GV Management Co, Index Ventures (US), Lone Pine Capital and Tiger Global Management’s $160m venture financing of Cockroach Labs

2) The $135m venture financing of Dremio by Cisco Investments, Insight Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Sapphire Ventures

3) 14W Venture Partners, BoxGroup, GGV Capital, Kaiser Permanente pension fund, LTS Investments, Marcy Venture Partners, Max-Ventures, PICO Venture Partners, Primary Venture Partners and Valor Equity Partners’ $132m venture financing of Kang Health

4) The $110m venture financing of Wenyuan Zhixing by China Development Bank Development Fund, Chuangyin Capital, CMC Capital Group, Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding, Guangzhou Huacheng Venture Capital Management, Huajin Capital, Innovation Works, Kunzhong Capital, Qiming Venture Capital and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

5) Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management, Index Ventures (US) and Salesforce Ventures’ venture financing of Starburst Data for $100m.

