Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $178.81m were announced in Asia-Pacific in February 2021, led by $46.57m venture financing of Shanghai Gaozhong Information Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 60.5% over the previous month of $452.42m and a drop of 57.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $424.01m.

Asia-Pacific held a 6.34% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $2.82bn in February 2021. With a 4.39% share and deals worth $123.88m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 21 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 52.27% over the previous month and a drop of 41.67% over the 12-month average. China recorded 13 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry big data venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 71.4% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $127.59m, against the overall value of $178.81m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Qingdao Guoxin Financial Holding, Qingdao Jiaozhou Industrial Fund and Qingdao Urban Construction Investment (Group)’s $46.57m venture financing of Shanghai Gaozhong Information Technology

2) The $26.56m venture financing of Lexer by Blackbird Ventures, January Capital and King River Capital

3) Balderton Capital, Chris Schagen, John Thompson (Microsoft), Lightspeed India Partners and Lightspeed Management Company’s $23.5m venture financing of Hubilo Softech

4) The $15.48m venture financing of SBeijing Zhiyin Oriental Translational Medicine Research Center by Bencao Capital, Photograph Ventures and Yijing Capital

5) Jingwei China, Shunwei Capital Partners and Zhongke Kechuang Culture Group’ venture financing of Guangzhou Boyite Intelligent Information Technology for $15.48m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.