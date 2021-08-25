The $300m venture financing of DataRobot was the technology industry’s top big data venture financing deal as total deals worth $2.2bn were announced globally in July 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 51.6% over the previous month of $4.48bn and a drop of 0.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.18bn.

Comparing big data venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.11bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.11bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data venture financing deals activity in July 2021 was the US with 36 deals, followed by the China with 24 and India with five.

In 2021, as of July, technology big data venture financing deals worth $20.03bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 129.4% year on year.

technology industry big data venture financing deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 45.7% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $992.53m, against the overall value of $2.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) DataRobot $300m venture financing deal with Altimeter Capital Management,Counterpoint Global,Franklin Resources,ServiceNow Ventures,Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management

2) The $235m venture financing of AnyVision Interactive Technologies by Eldridge Industries and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

3) City Cloud International $154.53m venture financing deal with Jiangu Capital,Jiashan SDIC and Yuexiu Industrial Fund

4) The $150m venture financing of Pendo.io by B Capital Group,Battery Ventures,Contour Venture Partners,FirstMark Capital,General Atlantic,Geodesic Capital,IDEA Fund Partners,Meritech Capital Partners,Sapphire Ventures,Silver Lake Waterman and Tiger Global Management

5) Quantexa $153m venture financing deal with ABN AMRO Ventures,AlbionVC,British Patient Capital,Dawn Capital,Evolution Equity Partners,HSBC and Warburg Pincus

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.