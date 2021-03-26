Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $2.41bn were announced in North America in February 2021, led by $1bn venture financing of Databricks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 84% over the previous month of $1.31bn and a rise of 233.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $723.15m.

North America held an 85.46% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $2.82bn in February 2021. With an 84.40% share and deals worth $2.38bn, the US was the top country in North America’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 55 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 19.57% over the previous month and a rise of 30.95% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 50 deals during the month.

North America technology industry big data venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 64.7% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $1.56bn, against the overall value of $2.41bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Amazon Web Services, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, CapitalG Management Co, Coatue Management, Discovery Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Founders Circle Capital, Franklin Resources, Geodesic, GIC, Green Bay Ventures, Greenoaks Capital Management, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Octahedron Capital Management, Salesforce Ventures, T. Rowe Price Group, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $1bn venture financing of Databricks

2) The $200m venture financing of Highspot by Bain &Inc, ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group, OpenView Advisors, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Shasta Ventures Management and Tiger Global Management

3) Charles River Ventures, EQT Ventures Fund, SK Networks, SoftBank Vision Fund II and TI Platform Management’s $150m venture financing of Standard Cognition

4) The $105m venture financing of SInnovaccer by B Capital Group, Dragoneer Investment Group, M12, Mubadala Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Steadview Capital and Tiger Global Management

5) Tiger Global Management’ venture financing of TigerGraph for $105m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.