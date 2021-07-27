Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $2.6bn were announced in North America in June 2021, led by $394m venture financing of Trulioo, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 213.9% over the previous month of $825.04m and a rise of 131.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.12bn.

North America held a 61.52% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $4.21bn in June 2021. With a 48.46% share and deals worth $2.04bn, the US was the top country in North America’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 56 deals during June 2021, marking an increase of 47.37% over the previous month and a rise of 16.67% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 50 deals during the month.

North America technology industry big data venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 46.2% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $1.19bn, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) American Express Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Citi Ventures, Mouro Capital and TCV’s $394m venture financing of Trulioo

2) The $250m venture financing of Gong I.O by Coatue Management, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital and Tiger Global Management

3) Acrew Capital, Lightspeed Management Company, Norwest Venture Partners XII and Owl Rock Capital Partners’ $200m venture financing of Exabeam

4) The $200m venture financing of SServiceTitan by Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, ICONIQ Capital, Index Ventures (US), Sequoia Capital Operations, T. Rowe Price Group, Thoma Bravo and Tiger Global Management

5) Battery Ventures, GIC, Institutional Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital Operations’ venture financing of Amplitude for $150m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.