Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $324.4m were announced in Asia-Pacific in June 2021, led by $60m venture financing of Shanghai Qingchuang Information Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 33.8% over the previous month of $490m and a drop of 35.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $504.5m.

Asia-Pacific held a 7.71% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $4.21bn in June 2021. With a 4.95% share and deals worth $208.39m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 28 deals during June 2021, marking a decrease of 6.67% over the previous month and a drop of 28.21% over the 12-month average. China recorded 17 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry big data venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 61.2% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $198.57m, against the overall value of $324.4m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) M31 Capital’s $60m venture financing of Shanghai Qingchuang Information Technology

2) The $50m venture financing of MARA Labs by Amrish Rau, Deb Deep Sengupta, Falcon Edge Capital, GIC, Kunal Shah, Qualcomm Ventures, Raju Reddy and Tiger Global Management

3) Tencent Investment and Wuyuan Capital’s $40m venture financing of Yuanxiang Weisi Holdings (Shenzhen)

4) The $25.12m venture financing of SChengdu Shuzhilian Technology by China Science & Merchants Investment Management Group, Fujian Dongbai Group, InnoMed Capital, Jiangu Capital and Sichuan Zhonggng Lightg Prtcn Tech

5) Cathay Pacific Wealth Fund, Jingcheng capital, Yueke Financial Group and Zhuhai Da Heng Qin Investment’ venture financing of Guangzhou Shushuo Story Information Technology for $23.45m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.