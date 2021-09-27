Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $3bn were announced in North America in August 2021, led by $1.6bn venture financing of Databricks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 160.5% over the previous month of $1.14bn and a rise of 118.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.36bn.

North America held a 74.62% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $3.98bn in August 2021. With a 69.35% share and deals worth $2.76bn, the US was the top country in North America’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 43 deals during August 2021, marking an increase of 2.38% over the previous month and a drop of 12.24% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 40 deals during the month.

North America technology industry big data venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 77.5% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $2.3bn, against the overall value of $3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital,Andreessen Horowitz,Baillie Gifford Life,BlackRock,BNY Mellon funds,ClearBridge Investments,Coatue Management,Counterpoint Global,Discovery Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments,Franklin Resources,Gaingels,General Insuranceof India,Geodesic Capital,Green Bay Ventures,Greenoaks Partners,Insight Partners,New Enterprise Associates,Octahedron Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Services,The House Fund,Tiger Global Management,UC Investments and Whale Rock Capital Management $1.6bn venture financing deal with Databricks

2) The $220m venture financing of Raintank by Coatue Management,GIC,Lead Edge Capital Management,Lightspeed Management Company and Sequoia Capital US

3) Charles River Ventures,Citi Ventures,CrowdStrike,Greylock Partners,IVP,Redpoint Ventures and Sequoia Capital US $200m venture financing deal with Cribl

4) The $175m venture financing of Hopper by Accomplice,Glade Brook Capital Partners,Goldman Sachs Growth Equity,GPI Capital and Westcap Group

5) Dell Technologies Capital,Glynn Capital Management,GV Management Co,Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers,Permira Holdings,Salesforce Ventures and Stripes Group $103m venture financing deal with Monetology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.