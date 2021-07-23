The $1bn venture financing of Celonis was the technology industry’s top big data venture financing deal as total deals worth $4.2bn were announced globally in June 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 98.6% over the previous month of $2.12bn and a rise of 122.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.89bn.

Comparing big data venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.59bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.04bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data venture financing deals activity in June 2021 was the US with 50 deals, followed by the China with 17 and the UK with eight.

In 2021, as of June, technology big data venture financing deals worth $17.43bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 128.9% year on year.

technology industry big data venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 48.6% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $2.04bn, against the overall value of $4.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arena Holdings, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton Investments, Splunk Ventures and T Rowe Price Associates’ $1bn venture financing of Celonis

2) The $394m venture financing of Trulioo by American Express Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Citi Ventures, Mouro Capital and TCV

3) Coatue Management, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital and Tiger Global Management’ $250m venture financing of Gong I.O

4) The $200m venture financing of Exabeam by Acrew Capital, Lightspeed Management Company, Norwest Venture Partners XII and Owl Rock Capital Partners

5) Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, ICONIQ Capital, Index Ventures (US), Sequoia Capital Operations, T. Rowe Price Group, Thoma Bravo and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of ServiceTitan for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.