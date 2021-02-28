Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $445.42m were announced in Asia-Pacific in January 2021, led by $110m venture financing of Wenyuan Zhixing, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 58% over the previous month of $1.06bn and a rise of 8.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $410.09m.

Asia-Pacific held a 27.16% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $1.64bn in January 2021. With a 20.02% share and deals worth $328.26m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 40 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 25.93% over the previous month and a rise of 17.65% over the 12-month average. China recorded 28 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry big data venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 69.1% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $307.78m, against the overall value of $445.42m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Development Bank Development Fund, Chuangyin Capital, CMC Capital Group, Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding, Guangzhou Huacheng Venture Capital Management, Huajin Capital, Innovation Works, Kunzhong Capital, Qiming Venture Capital and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus’ $110m venture financing of Wenyuan Zhixing

2) The $100m venture financing of Beijing Tendcloud Tianxia Technology by CR Data Fund

3) Blue Chi Venture Capital, China Chengxin Group, Lightspeed China Investment, Shanghai Pudong Science And Technology Investment, Shanghai Yunfeng Investment ManagementLimited, Triumph Capital, Wind Information, Wuyuefeng Capital, Zhangjiang Group, Zhanxing Fund and ZJ Innopark’s $40m venture financing of Wayz.ai

4) The $34.68m venture financing of SPhocas Group by Ellerston Capital and OneVentures

5) Clean Energy Finance and Telus’ venture financing of AgriWebb Pty. for $23.1m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.