The $1.6bn venture financing of Databricks was the technology industry’s top big data venture financing deal as total deals worth $4bn were announced globally in August 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 80.1% over the previous month of $2.21bn and a rise of 76.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.25bn.

Comparing big data venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.97bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.76bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data venture financing deals activity in August 2021 was the US with 40 deals, followed by the China with 26 and India with five.

In 2021, as of August, technology big data venture financing deals worth $23.88bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 139.5% year on year.

technology industry big data venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 62.9% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $2.5bn, against the overall value of $4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital,Andreessen Horowitz,Baillie Gifford Life,BlackRock,BNY Mellon funds,ClearBridge Investments,Coatue Management,Counterpoint Global,Discovery Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments,Franklin Resources,Gaingels,General Insuranceof India,Geodesic Capital,Green Bay Ventures,Greenoaks Partners,Insight Partners,New Enterprise Associates,Octahedron Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Services,The House Fund,Tiger Global Management,UC Investments and Whale Rock Capital Management $1.6bn venture financing deal with Databricks

2) The $308m venture financing of Newlinks (Beijing) Technology by China Merchants Capital Investment and CICC Capital ManagementLimited

3) Coatue Management,GIC,Lead Edge Capital Management,Lightspeed Management Company and Sequoia Capital US $220m venture financing deal with Raintank

4) The $200m venture financing of Cribl by Charles River Ventures,Citi Ventures,CrowdStrike,Greylock Partners,IVP,Redpoint Ventures and Sequoia Capital US

5) Accomplice,Glade Brook Capital Partners,Goldman Sachs Growth Equity,GPI Capital and Westcap Group $175m venture financing deal with Hopper

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.