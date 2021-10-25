Total technology industry cloud deals worth $12.2bn were announced globally for September 2021, with the $1.9bn acquisition of Pathwire being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 43.2% over the previous month of $21.4bn and a drop of 53.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $26.31bn.

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a drop of 10.45% with 300 deals in September 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 335 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $5.11bn in September 2021.

technology industry cloud deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five cloud deals accounted for 42.1% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $5.12bn, against the overall value of $12.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Sinch $1.9bn acquisition deal with Pathwire

2) The $1.5bn private equity of Blue Prism Group by TPG Capital and Vista Equity Partners Management

3) Akamai Technologies $600m acquisition deal with Guardicore

4) The $565m venture financing of Fivetran by Andreessen Horowitz,CEAS Investments I,D1 Capital Partners,General Catalyst Partners,ICONIQ Capital,Matrix Partners and YC Continuity

5) 83North Venture Capital,Elaia Partners,Felix Capital Partners,Permira Holdings and Silver Lake Management $555m venture financing deal with Mirakl

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.