Total technology industry cloud deals worth $40.49bn were announced globally for January 2021, with the $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 12.02% over the previous month of $46.02bn and a rise of 117% when compared with the last 12-month average of $18.66bn.

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a drop of 4.76% with 300 deals in January 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 315 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $25.05bn in January 2021.

technology industry cloud deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five cloud deals accounted for 77.4% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $31.33bn, against the overall value of $40.49bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos

2) The $7.3bn merger of Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition

3) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta

4) The $4.5bn acquisition deal of Acacia Communications by Cisco Systems

5) SAP’s acquisition deal with Signavio for $1.22bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.