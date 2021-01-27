Total technology industry cloud deals worth $45.73bn were announced globally for December 2020, with the $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies by Salesforce.Com being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 239.5% over the previous month of $13.47bn and a rise of 187.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $15.93bn.

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a drop of 5.14% with 295 deals in December 2020 when compared to the last 12-month average of 311 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $42.36bn in December 2020.

technology industry cloud deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five cloud deals accounted for 88.9% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $40.64bn, against the overall value of $45.73bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies

2) The $10.2bn private equity deal with RealPage by Thoma Bravo

3) Honeywell International’s $1.3bn acquisition of Sparta Systems

4) The $729.23m acquisition deal of IMImobile by Cisco Systems Holdings UK

5) PTC’s acquisition deal with Arena Solutions for $715m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

