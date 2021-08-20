Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $24.1bn were announced globally in July 2021, led by Zoom Video Communications’ $15.15bn acquisition of Five9, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 687.6% over the previous month of $3.06bn and a rise of 41.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $16.99bn.

Comparing cloud M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $18.49bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $18.49bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud M&A deals activity in July 2021 was the US with 39 deals, followed by the UK with nine and Australia with five.

In 2021, as of July, technology cloud M&A deals worth $115.85bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 546.3% year on year.

technology industry cloud M&A deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five cloud M&A deals accounted for 89.9% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud M&A deals stood at $21.66bn, against the overall value of $24.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Five9 $15.15bn acquisition deal with Zoom Video Communications

2) The $3.7bn acquisition of Iliad by Xavier Niel

3) ServiceChannel.com $1.2bn acquisition deal with Fortive

4) The $600m acquisition of 12.2% stake in MicroStrategy by Capital International Investors

5) Restore $1.01bn acquisition deal with Marlowe

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.