Technology industry cloud M&A deals total $9.2bn globally in April 2022

Total Technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $9.2bn were announced globally in April 2022, led by Kaseya’s $6.2bn acquisition of Datto, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 36.5% over the previous month of $6.76bn and a rise of 53.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $6.03bn.

Related

Comparing cloud M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $8.52bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $8.51bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry cloud M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud M&A deals activity in April 2022 was the US with 35 deals, followed by the UK with 11 and Japan with seven.

In 2022, as of April, Technology cloud M&A deals worth $22.04bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 53.6% year on year.

Technology industry cloud M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five cloud M&A deals accounted for 98.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology cloud M&A deals stood at $9.1bn, against the overall value of $9.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cloud M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Kaseya $6.2bn acquisition deal with Datto

2) The $1.9bn acquisition of Pensando Systems by Advanced Micro Devices

3) Ricoh $625m acquisition deal for 80% stake in PFU

4) The $330m acquisition of Whitehat Security by Synopsys

5) Tenable Holdings $44.5m acquisition deal with Bit Discovery

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.