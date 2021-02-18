Total technology industry cloud private equity deals worth $2.61bn were announced globally in January 2021, with The Rise Fund and TPG Growth’ $500m private equity deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 75.6% over the previous month of $10.7bn and a drop of 52.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.45bn.

Comparing cloud deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.43bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.43bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud private equity deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 18 deals, followed by the UK with five and Canada with one.

In 2021, as of January, technology private equity deals worth $2.61bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 50% year on year.

technology industry cloud private equity deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud private equity deals accounted for 43.2% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud private equity deals stood at $1.13bn, against the overall value of $2.61bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud private equity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Rise Fund and TPG Growth’s $500m private equity deal with Greenhouse Software

2) The $180m private equity deal with Message Systems by LLR Partners, NewSpring Capital and PNC Bank NA

3) Sixth Street Growth’ $150m private equity deal with BloomReach

4) The $150m private equity deal with Tanium by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

5) Francisco Partners Management and NightDragon Security’s private equity deal with Iboss Inc for $145m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

