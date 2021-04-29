Total technology industry cloud private equity deals worth $4.47bn were announced globally in March 2021, with Thoma Bravo’ $2.4bn private equity deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 7023.5% over the previous month of $62.75m and a rise of 8.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.11bn.

Comparing cloud deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.47bn. At the country level, the France topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.4bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud private equity deals activity in March 2021 was the US with 15 deals, followed by the UK with 14 and Canada with two.

In 2021, as of March, technology private equity deals worth $7.65bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 61.1% year on year.

technology industry cloud private equity deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud private equity deals accounted for 98.5% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud private equity deals stood at $4.4bn, against the overall value of $4.47bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud private equity deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Thoma Bravo’s $2.4bn private equity deal with Talend

2) The $1.4bn private equity deal with Thycotic Software by PSP INVESTMENTS and TPG Capital

3) Bain Capital’ $356m private equity deal with Douzone Bizon

4) The $200m private equity deal with Newlinks (Beijing) Technology by Bain Capital, CICC Capital ManagementLimited, CMB International Capital, Hongtai Aplus Fund, Joy Capital, KIP China, NIO Capital and Xiaomi

5) EdgePoint Investment Group, Maple Rock Capital Partners, Meson Capital Partners and OceanLink Management’s private equity deal with Optiva for $46.25m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.