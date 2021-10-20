Total technology industry cloud venture financing deals worth $2.5bn were announced in Europe in September 2021, led by $555m venture financing of Mirakl, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 309.2% over the previous month of $603.56m and a rise of 210.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $795.88m.

Europe held a 40.63% share of the global technology industry cloud venture financing deal value that totalled $6.08bn in September 2021. With a 24.01% share and deals worth $1.46bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cloud venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 49 deals during September 2021, marking an increase of 58.06% over the previous month and a rise of 16.67% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 15 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cloud venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 62.02% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $1.54bn, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 83North Venture Capital,Elaia Partners,Felix Capital Partners,Permira Holdings and Silver Lake Management $555m venture financing deal with Mirakl

2) The $530m venture financing of Snyk by Accel,Addition,Alkeon Capital,Atlassian Ventures,Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust,BlackRock,Boldstart Ventures,Canaan Partners,Coatue Management,Franklin Templeton Investments,Geodesic Capital,Koch Strategic Platforms,Lone Pine Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Sands Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Group,Temasek Investments,Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management

3) Barclays,Draper Esprit VCT,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Lloyds Banking Group,Mastercard and Nationwide Building Society $160m venture financing deal with form3

4) The $150m venture financing of Matillion by Battery Ventures,General Atlantic,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Sapphire Ventures and Scale Venture Partners

5) Accel Partners (India),Insight Partners and REWE Group $140m venture financing deal with Commercetools 266338

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

