Total technology industry cloud venture financing deals worth $2.5bn were announced in North America in September 2021, led by $565m venture financing of Fivetran, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 34.4% over the previous month of $3.78bn and a drop of 16.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.98bn.

North America held a 40.79% share of the global technology industry cloud venture financing deal value that totalled $6.08bn in September 2021. With a 40.63% share and deals worth $2.47bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cloud venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 72 deals during September 2021, marking a decrease of 5.26% over the previous month and a drop of 22.58% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 70 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cloud venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 48.8% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $1.21bn, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz,CEAS Investments I,D1 Capital Partners,General Catalyst Partners,ICONIQ Capital,Matrix Partners and YC Continuity $565m venture financing deal with Fivetran

2) The $200m venture financing of Aviatrix Systems by CRV,Formation 8,General Catalyst Partners,Greenspring Associates,Ignition Partners,Insight Partners,Liberty Global Ventures,Meritech Capital Partners,TCV,Tiger Global Management and TrueBridge Capital Partners

3) BlackRock,Endeavor Catalyst,General Atlantic,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Owl Rock Capital Partners,Sands Capital Ventures,Sapphire Ventures and Whale Rock Capital Management $159m venture financing deal with JumpCloud

4) The $155m venture financing of Blockdaemon by Boldstart Ventures,Borderless Capital,CoinFund,Goldman Sachs & Co.LLC,Greenspring Associates,Kenetics Group,Kraken Ventures,Lerer Hippeau Ventures,Matrix Capital Management Fund,Morgan Creek Digital,Sapphire Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

5) 9Yards Capital,Greycroft Partners,New Road Capital Partners,The Spruce House Partnership and Tiger Global Management $130m venture financing deal with EmergeTech 266341

