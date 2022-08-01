Technology industry cloud venture financing deals total $2.7bn in Europe in Q2 2022

Led by $210m venture financing of Aiven, total technology industry cloud venture financing deals worth $2.7bn were announced in Europe in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 32.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 17.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $3.22bn.

Europe held a 19.98% share of the global technology industry cloud venture financing deal value that totalled $13.31bn in Q2 2022. With a 6.78% share and deals worth $902.59m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cloud venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 184 cloud deals during Q2 2022, marking an increase of 17.20% over the previous quarter and a rise of 50.51% over the last four-quarter average. The UK recorded 46 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cloud venture financing deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five cloud venture financing deals accounted for 34.6% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $920m, against the overall value of $2.7bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology cloud deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Atomico Ventures,BlackRock,Earlybird Venture Capital GmbHKG,Eurazeo,IVP LuxCo,Salesforce Ventures and World Innovation Lab $210m venture financing deal with Aiven

2) The $200m venture financing of Paddle.com Market by 83North,FTV Capital,Kindred Capital,KKRInc and Notion Capital

3) Accel,Alkeon Capital,Altimeter Capital Management,Global Founders Capital Management,Greenoaks Capital Partners,Index Ventures,Lightspeed Management Company,Meritech Capital Partners and Northzone Ventures $200m venture financing deal with Personio

4) The $160m venture financing of Thought Machine Group by Incorporated),Eurazeo,ING Ventures,Intesa Sanpaolo,JPMorgan Chase,Lloyds Banking Group,Morgan Stanley &(formerly Morgan Stanley & Co.,Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Temasek Holdings (Private)

5) Andreessen Horowitz,CMT Digital Ventures,Digital Currency Group,Ethereal Ventures,MIRANA VENTURES LIMITED,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Susquehanna International Group $150m venture financing deal with Improbable Worlds

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud-deals deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.