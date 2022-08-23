Technology industry cloud venture financing deals total $263.8m in Asia-Pacific in July 2022

Total technology industry cloud venture financing deals worth $263.8m were announced in Asia-Pacific in July 2022, led by $148.68m venture financing of Iluvatar CoreX, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 60.5% over the previous month of $668.31m and a drop of 61.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $688.05m.

Asia-Pacific held an 18.71% share of the global technology industry cloud venture financing deal value that totalled $1.41bn in July 2022. With a 17.41% share and deals worth $245.55m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cloud venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 28 deals during July 2022, marking a decrease of 61.11% over the previous month and a drop of 54.84% over the 12-month average. China recorded 12 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cloud venture financing deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 88.3% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $232.94m, against the overall value of $263.8m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) HOPU Fund II,HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund,Shanghai guosheng (group),Vista Investments and ZGC Science City Science and Technology Growth Fund $148.68m venture financing deal with Iluvatar CoreX

2) The $59.71m venture financing of Shenzhen Dudu Iotian Technology by Liping Duan and Xiaochen Lu

3) AVIC Industry and Finance Holdings $16.42m venture financing deal with Beijing Dipu Technology

4) The $5.95m venture financing of Shenzhen Dudu Technology by Duan Liping and Lu Xiaocheng

5) All Star Saas Fund,Tably and UB Ventures $2.19m venture financing deal with Flyle

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud-deals deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

