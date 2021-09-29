Total technology industry cloud venture financing deals worth $3.8bn were announced in North America in August 2021, led by $1.6bn venture financing of Databricks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 12.9% over the previous month of $4.33bn and a rise of 36.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.76bn.

North America held a 70.47% share of the global technology industry cloud venture financing deal value that totalled $5.35bn in August 2021. With a 68.41% share and deals worth $3.66bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cloud venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 72 deals during August 2021, marking a decrease of 24.21% over the previous month and a drop of 22.58% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 67 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cloud venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 72.5% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $2.74bn, against the overall value of $3.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital,Andreessen Horowitz,Baillie Gifford Life,BlackRock,BNY Mellon funds,ClearBridge Investments,Coatue Management,Counterpoint Global,Discovery Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments,Franklin Resources,Gaingels,General Insuranceof India,Geodesic Capital,Green Bay Ventures,Greenoaks Partners,Insight Partners,New Enterprise Associates,Octahedron Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Services,The House Fund,Tiger Global Management,UC Investments and Whale Rock Capital Management $1.6bn venture financing deal with Databricks

2) The $500m venture financing of Carta by Silver Lake Partners

3) Alkeon Capital,B Capital Group,BlackRock Private Equity Partners,Salesforce Ventures,Sapphire Ventures,Tiger Global Management and Vertex Ventures US $240m venture financing deal with OwnBackup

4) The $225m venture financing of Postman by Battery Ventures,Bond Gifting,Coatue,CRV,Girish Mathrubootham,Gokul Rajaram,Insight Partners and Nexus Venture Partners

5) Ameriprise Financial,Jackson Square Ventures,JMI Equity Fund,Lightspeed Management Company and Permira Funds $170m venture financing deal with Seismic Software

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.