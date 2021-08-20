The $1.5bn venture financing of Articulate Global was the technology industry’s top cloud venture financing deal as total deals worth $5.4bn were announced globally in July 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 36.9% over the previous month of $8.56bn and a rise of 29.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.17bn.

Comparing cloud venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.03bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.96bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of cloud venture financing deals activity in July 2021 was the US with 82 deals, followed by the China with 36 and India with 11.

In 2021, as of July, technology cloud venture financing deals worth $42.9bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 205.8% year on year.

technology industry cloud venture financing deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 45.5% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $2.45bn, against the overall value of $5.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Articulate Global $1.5bn venture financing deal with Blackstone Growth,General Atlantic,ICONIQ Growth and LionTree

2) The $300m venture financing of Netskope by Accel,Base Partners,Geodesic Capital,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Sapphire Ventures and Sequoia Capital Global Equities

3) DataRobot $300m venture financing deal with Altimeter Capital Management,Counterpoint Global,Franklin Resources,ServiceNow Ventures,Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management

4) The $154.53m venture financing of City Cloud International by Jiangu Capital,Jiashan SDIC and Yuexiu Industrial Fund

5) Go1 $200m venture financing deal with AirTree Ventures,Blue Cloud Ventures,Larsen Ventures,Salesforce Ventures,Scott Shleifer,SoftBank Vision Fund 2,TEN13 Management and Tiger Global Management

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.