The $565m venture financing of Fivetran was the technology industry’s top cloud venture financing deal as total deals worth $6.1bn were announced globally in September 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 13.2% over the previous month of $5.37bn and a rise of 27.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.77bn.

Comparing cloud venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.48bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.47bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud venture financing deals activity in September 2021 was the US with 70 deals, followed by the China with 18 and the UK with 15.

In 2021, as of September, technology cloud venture financing deals worth $54.05bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 216.6% year on year.

technology industry cloud venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 33.7% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $2.05bn, against the overall value of $6.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz,CEAS Investments I,D1 Capital Partners,General Catalyst Partners,ICONIQ Capital,Matrix Partners and YC Continuity $565m venture financing deal with Fivetran

2) The $555m venture financing of Mirakl by 83North Venture Capital,Elaia Partners,Felix Capital Partners,Permira Holdings and Silver Lake Management

3) Accel,Addition,Alkeon Capital,Atlassian Ventures,Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust,BlackRock,Boldstart Ventures,Canaan Partners,Coatue Management,Franklin Templeton Investments,Geodesic Capital,Koch Strategic Platforms,Lone Pine Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Sands Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Group,Temasek Investments,Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management $530m venture financing deal with Snyk

4) The $200m venture financing of Aviatrix Systems by CRV,Formation 8,General Catalyst Partners,Greenspring Associates,Ignition Partners,Insight Partners,Liberty Global Ventures,Meritech Capital Partners,TCV,Tiger Global Management and TrueBridge Capital Partners

5) AirTree Ventures,Bessemer Venture Partners,Blackbird Ventures,Dragoneer Investment Group,Felicis Ventures,Franklin Resources,Greenoaks Capital Management,Sequoia Capital Global Equities and T. Rowe Price Group $200m venture financing deal with Canva

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.