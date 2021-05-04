The $10bn merger deal with ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage was the technology industry’s biggest cross border deal of Q1 2021 as cross border deals worth $108.62bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 21.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 8.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $100.46bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 38.17% with 1733 deals in Q1 2021 against the average of 1254.25 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $46.15bn.

technology industry cross border deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 32.2% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $34.92bn, against the overall value of $108.62bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $10bn merger deals with ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage

2) The $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic by Hitachi

3) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

4) The $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas Electronics

5) Singapore Technologies Engineering’s acquisition of Cubic for $3.25bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

