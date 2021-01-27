Total technology industry cross border deals worth $29.4bn were announced globally for December 2020, with the $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 59.6% over the previous month of $72.8bn and a drop of 10.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $32.97bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 12.50% with 459 deals in December 2020 when compared to the last 12-month average of 408 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cross border deals worth $13.44bn in December 2020.

technology industry cross border deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 54.7% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $16.07bn, against the overall value of $29.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic

2) The $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel by Flutter Entertainment

3) Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s $3.67bn acquisition of Universal Music Group

4) The $2.56bn acquisition deal of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone Group and Vodafone Vierte Verwaltungs

5) Funimation Productions’ acquisition deal with Crunchyroll for $1.18bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.