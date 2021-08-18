Total technology industry cross border deals worth $30.7bn were announced globally for July 2021, with the $3.7bn acquisition of Tingo Mobile being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 20.3% over the previous month of $38.51bn and a drop of 18.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $37.58bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 32.23% with 677 deals in July 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 512 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $11.51bn in July 2021.

technology industry cross border deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 36.1% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $11.08bn, against the overall value of $30.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tingo Mobile $3.7bn acquisition deal with iWebb

2) The $2.74bn private equity of Lumen Technologies by AustralianSuper and Stonepeak Partners

3) Adevinta $2.25bn private equity deal for 10.2% stake with Permira

4) The $1.13bn acquisition of 70% stake in Daily Mail & General Trust by Rothermere Continuation

5) Sumo Group $1.26bn acquisition of 91.25% stake in Sixjoy Hong Kong

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.