Total technology industry cross border deals worth $38.1bn were announced globally for June 2021, with the $5.49bn private equity deal with Cloudera being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 6.3% over the previous month of $35.81bn and a rise of 4.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $36.44bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 53.13% with 735 deals in June 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 480 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cross border deals worth $15.76bn in June 2021.

technology industry cross border deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 36.7% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $13.98bn, against the overall value of $38.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Dubilier & Rice, Clayton and KKRInc’s $5.49bn private equity deal with Cloudera

2) The $3.11bn acquisition of 12.1% stake in BT Group by Altice UK

3) Alberta Investment Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s $1.95bn private equity deal with BAI Communications

4) The $1.8bn acquisition deal of Stack Exchange by Prosus

5) Etsy’s acquisition deal with Depop for $1.63bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.