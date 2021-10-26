Total technology industry cross border deals worth $41.9bn were announced globally for September 2021, with the $5.17bn private equity deal with Visma Retail Software being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 11.1% over the previous month of $47.15bn and a drop of 8.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $45.99bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 15.92% with 830 deals in September 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 716 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $19.22bn in September 2021.

technology industry cross border deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 32.7% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $13.69bn, against the overall value of $41.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aeternum Capital,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,Cinven,General Atlantic,GIC,Government Pension Fund Norway,HgCapital,Intermediate Capital Group,Montagu Private Equity,TPG Capital,Vind,Visma Retail Software- Management Team and Warburg Pincus $5.17bn private equity deal with Visma Retail Software

2) The $3.1bn acquisition of NeuStar by TransUnion

3) Sinch $1.9bn acquisition deal with Pathwire

4) The $1.78bn acquisition of UPC Polska by Iliad

5) Vodacom Group $1.74bn acquisition deal for 10.9% stake in Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.