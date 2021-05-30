Total technology industry cross border deals worth $51.2bn were announced globally for April 2021, with the $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 7.5% over the previous month of $55.34bn and a rise of 35% when compared with the last 12-month average of $37.92bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 11.33% with 511 deals in April 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 459 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with cross border deals worth $30.1bn in April 2021.

technology industry cross border deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 71.1% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $36.41bn, against the overall value of $51.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba

2) The $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder by Panasonic

3) The $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings

4) The $2.8bn acquisition deal of 40% stake in AutoStore by SoftBank Group

5) BCP Topco IX, Blackstone Capital Partners (CYM) VIII AIV – F and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia NQ’s private equity deal with MphasiS for $1.1bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

