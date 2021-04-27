Total technology industry cross border deals worth $56.3bn were announced globally for March 2021, with the $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 57.8% over the previous month of $35.68bn and a rise of 64.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $34.15bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 53.33% with 667 deals in March 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 435 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cross border deals worth $29.1bn in March 2021.

technology industry cross border deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 50.6% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $28.46bn, against the overall value of $56.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage

2) The $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic by Hitachi

3) Singapore Technologies Engineering’s $3.25bn acquisition of Cubic

4) The $3.21bn acquisition deal of Gamesys Group by Ballys

5) Broadridge Financial Solutions’ acquisition deal with Itiviti Group for $2.5bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.