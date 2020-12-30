Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.17bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in November 2020, led by American Tower’s $335.54m acquisition of ATC Telecom Infrastructure, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 87.01% over the previous month and a drop of 55.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.65bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 1.77% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $1.17bn in November 2020. With a 37.57% share and deals worth $439.57m, Australia was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 33 deals during November 2020, marking an increase of 73.68% over the previous month and a rise of 32.00% over the 12-month average. Australia recorded eight deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border M&A deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 90.3% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $1.05bn, against the overall value of $1.17bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) American Tower’s $335.54m acquisition of ATC Telecom Infrastructure

2) The $216.52m acquisition of WPP AUNZ by WPP

3) Electronic Gaming Development’s $216.48m acquisition of SNK

4) The $147.35m acquisition of 3P Learning by Think and Learn

5) Fire Rock’s acquisition of Tak Shing International Holdings Ltd for $136.8m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.