Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $14.28bn were announced in Europe in January 2021, led by Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 18.2% over the previous month of $12.08bn and a drop of 0.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $14.3bn.

Europe held an 80.81% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $17.67bn in January 2021. With a 63.55% share and deals worth $11.23bn, Switzerland was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 99 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 10.81% over the previous month and a rise of 13.79% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 22 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 96.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $13.79bn, against the overall value of $14.28bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos

2) The $1.22bn acquisition of Signavio by SAP

3) Workday’s $700m acquisition of Peakon

4) The $363m acquisition of Nova Broadcasting Group Jsc. by United Group

5) John Wiley & Sons’ acquisition of Hindawi for $298m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.