Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $18.9bn were announced globally in April 2021, led by Panasonic’s $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 47.4% over the previous month of $36.01bn and a drop of 31.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $27.5bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $13.41bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $13.38bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in April 2021 was the US with 49 deals, followed by the UK with 33 and Germany with 20.

In 2021, as of April, technology cross border M&A deals worth $87.28bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 260.01% year on year.

technology industry cross border M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 84.6% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $16.01bn, against the overall value of $18.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Panasonic’s $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder

2) The $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings

3) SoftBank Group’s $2.8bn acquisition of 40% stake in AutoStore

4) The $880m merger of Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization and TWC Tech Holdings II

5) Leonardo’s acquisition of 25% stake in Hensoldt for $730.72m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.